Country Star Ella Langley Cancels Tulsa Show Over Threat

Country music star Ella Langley canceled her concert at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Friday (October 9) due to security concerns. The concert was part of her Dandelion tour and was sold out. A bomb threat was made, prompting the cancellation, according to a BOK Center spokesperson. However, police officials later determined the threat was not credible.

Langley expressed her disappointment on Instagram, apologizing to fans and acknowledging how much the concert meant to them. She assured fans that their safety is her top priority and promised to return to Tulsa in the future.

The concert was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the BOK Center, located at 200 S. Denver, Tulsa. Langley has more shows lined up, including performances on October 10 and October 13, as noted by Extra Chill.

Despite the cancellation, Langley remains committed to her tour and looks forward to performing at her upcoming shows. Fans can stay updated on her tour schedule through her official channels.