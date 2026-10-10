Erie, Pennsylvania Shooting Leaves 9 Dead, Including 2 Children

By iHeartRadio

October 10, 2026

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Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images News / Getty Images

A tragic shooting in Erie, Pennsylvania on Friday night (October 9) has resulted in the deaths of nine individuals, including the shooter, according to Yahoo News. Erie police reported that a man opened fire at a home, killing multiple people before taking his own life.

Officers responding to the scene found two women dead in the street outside the home. After a prolonged standoff with law enforcement, the gunman ended his own life. Inside the house, police discovered five more victims, including two children, The Daily Herald reported.

The incident has left the Erie community in shock, as authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the shooting. This tragedy is part of a series of mass shootings that have occurred across the United States, prompting renewed calls for stronger gun control measures.

Erie police are working to gather more information and have urged anyone with details about the incident to come forward. Meanwhile, gun safety advocates are pressing for legislative action to address the ongoing issue of gun violence in the country.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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