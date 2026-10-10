NFL Games Today: Sunday, Oct. 11 Schedule, Start Times & More

By iHeartRadio

October 11, 2026

Official NFL Football
Photo: Rick Doyle / The Image Bank Unreleased / Getty Images

The 2026 NFL season heads into Week 5 with several key matchups and storylines drawing attention across the league. International action returns as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in the early game. The Las Vegas Raiders hope to bounce back after their first loss when they face the New England Patriots, while the Minnesota Vikings aim to extend their undefeated streak against the New Orleans Saints.

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers renew their historic rivalry, as they try to keep pace with the undefeated Vikings in the NFC North.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers travel to Seattle to play the Seahawks and Buffalo Bills face off against the Los Angeles Rams in a high-stakes matchup.

On Sunday Night Football, the Ravens take on the Falcons without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars — 9:30 AM ET

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers — 1:00 PM ET

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans — 1:00 PM ET

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins — 1:00 PM ET

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots — 1:00 PM ET

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints — 1:00 PM ET

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets — 1:00 PM ET

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers — 1:00 PM ET

New York Giants at Washington Commanders — 1:00 PM ET

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams — 4:05 PM ET

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals — 4:25 PM ET

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks — 4:25 PM ET

Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons — 8:20 PM ET

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices