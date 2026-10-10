NFL Games Today: Sunday, Oct. 11 Schedule, Start Times & More

The 2026 NFL season heads into Week 5 with several key matchups and storylines drawing attention across the league. International action returns as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in the early game. The Las Vegas Raiders hope to bounce back after their first loss when they face the New England Patriots, while the Minnesota Vikings aim to extend their undefeated streak against the New Orleans Saints.

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers renew their historic rivalry, as they try to keep pace with the undefeated Vikings in the NFC North.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers travel to Seattle to play the Seahawks and Buffalo Bills face off against the Los Angeles Rams in a high-stakes matchup.

On Sunday Night Football, the Ravens take on the Falcons without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars — 9:30 AM ET

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers — 1:00 PM ET

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans — 1:00 PM ET

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins — 1:00 PM ET

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots — 1:00 PM ET

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints — 1:00 PM ET

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets — 1:00 PM ET

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers — 1:00 PM ET

New York Giants at Washington Commanders — 1:00 PM ET

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams — 4:05 PM ET

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals — 4:25 PM ET

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks — 4:25 PM ET

Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons — 8:20 PM ET