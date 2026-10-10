NFL Games Today: Sunday, Oct. 11 Schedule, Start Times & More
By iHeartRadio
October 11, 2026
The 2026 NFL season heads into Week 5 with several key matchups and storylines drawing attention across the league. International action returns as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in the early game. The Las Vegas Raiders hope to bounce back after their first loss when they face the New England Patriots, while the Minnesota Vikings aim to extend their undefeated streak against the New Orleans Saints.
The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers renew their historic rivalry, as they try to keep pace with the undefeated Vikings in the NFC North.
Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers travel to Seattle to play the Seahawks and Buffalo Bills face off against the Los Angeles Rams in a high-stakes matchup.
On Sunday Night Football, the Ravens take on the Falcons without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars — 9:30 AM ET
- Listen
- Philadelphia: SportsRadio 94WIP
- Jacksonville: Fox Sports 930
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Chicago: ESPN 1000
- Green Bay: 95.7 BIG FM | NewsTalk 1310 WIBA | Z100 Eau Claire | Fox Sports 1230 | Fox Sports 920
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Houston: 95.7 The Fan
- Tennessee: 104-5 The Zone
Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Cincinnati: ESPN 1530 WCKY | 102.7 WEBN | NewsRadio 700 WLW
- Miami: Big 105.9 | Fox Sports 940 | Tu 94.9 | Wave 92.7
Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Las Vegas: ESPN 1320
- New England: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Minnesota: 101.3 KDWB | KFAN FM 100.3 | Kool 108 | Cities 97.1 | K102
- New Orleans: 870 / 105.3 WWL
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Cleveland: 92.3 The Fan | 98.5 WNCX
- New York: Q104.3
Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- Indianapolis: 107.5 The Fan
- Pittsburgh: Fox Sports 970 | 102.5 DVE
New York Giants at Washington Commanders — 1:00 PM ET
- Listen
- New York: WFAN Sports Radio New York | WFAN2
- Washington: Big 100 | 910 The Fan | Newsradio 1140 WRVA
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams — 4:05 PM ET
- Listen
- Denver: 850 / 94.1 KOA | 103.5 The Fox
- Los Angeles: 93.1 Jack FM
Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals — 4:25 PM ET
- Listen
- Detroit: 97.1 The Ticket
- Arizona: Arizona Sports 98.7
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks — 4:25 PM ET
- Listen
- San Francisco: 680 / 104.5 KNBR | 107.7 The Bone
- Arizona: Arizona Sports 98.7
Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons — 8:20 PM ET
- Listen
- Baltimore: El Zol 107.9 | ESPN 630
- Atlanta: 92-9 The Game