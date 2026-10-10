Trump Stumps In New York, Criticizes Hochul

President Donald Trump visited Syracuse, New York, on Friday (October 9) to rally support for Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman. Trump criticized New York Governor Kathy Hochul, blaming her and the Democrats for the state's affordability issues. The rally, held at the OnCenter, drew a large crowd, including former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, who accompanied Trump to the event.

During the rally, Trump praised his administration's economic policies, promising that electing Republicans like Blakeman would lead to lower taxes, cheaper energy, and safer streets. He urged the crowd to support Blakeman, saying, "Please pretend I'm on the ballot." Trump also highlighted the upcoming Micron semiconductor complex in central New York, expected to create thousands of jobs.

Blakeman, who joined Trump on stage, echoed the president's sentiments, focusing on reducing taxes and utility bills and improving public safety. He criticized Hochul's handling of the economy and immigration enforcement, particularly in light of a recent incident involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in New York City.

Despite Trump's efforts to energize the Republican base, recent polls show Hochul leading Blakeman by a significant margin. However, Trump supporters believe his visit could boost enthusiasm for Blakeman, especially in upstate New York.

The rally also featured Republican congressional candidates Anthony Constantino and Kailee Buller, who are running in New York's 21st and 22nd Districts, respectively. As Election Day approaches, the Republican Party hopes to capitalize on Trump's influence to gain ground in a traditionally Democratic state.