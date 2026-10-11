12 Dead After Attack On Saudi Airport

A devastating attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has left 12 people dead and over 300 injured. The attack, carried out by Houthi militants from Yemen, involved ballistic missiles and caused significant damage, according to multiple news sources including India Today. The airport was evacuated following a loud blast heard on Saturday (October 10).

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack, stating it was in retaliation for recent Saudi airstrikes on civilian targets in Yemen. The New Indian Express reported that the Houthis launched ballistic missiles and drones targeting the airport, which briefly disrupted flights.

Saudi authorities confirmed the interception of two ballistic missiles, but debris from the interceptions caused additional damage, including to a kindergarten and a medical center, as noted by JFeed. The attack has drawn international condemnation and raised concerns about the safety of Saudi airspace.

The ongoing conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Houthi rebels has intensified, with the Saudi-led coalition recently launching a major offensive to retake territory in Yemen. The attacks on Saudi infrastructure, including airports and oil facilities, are part of the Houthis' strategy to pressure Saudi Arabia economically and militarily.