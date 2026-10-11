Abdul El-Sayed Urges Democrats To Win Big In Midterms

By iHeartRadio

October 11, 2026

Democratic Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Campaigns Across Michigan
Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed emphasized the need for Democrats to secure a decisive victory in the upcoming midterm elections. Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press," El-Sayed stated that winning "by massive numbers" is crucial to make the results unquestionable. He expressed concern that President Donald Trump might deny election outcomes, similar to his actions in 2020, as reported by NBC News.

El-Sayed also criticized his Republican opponent, Mike Rogers, for denying the 2020 election results and spreading misinformation about voter fraud in Detroit. "The guy I'm running against insinuates that he didn't actually lose," El-Sayed said, referencing Rogers' claims about a van carrying fraudulent ballots.

During the interview, El-Sayed highlighted his campaign's focus on economic issues, including "Medicare for All" and combating corporate interests. He believes these messages resonate with former Trump voters and Jewish voters who may be skeptical of him due to his criticism of Israel.

El-Sayed acknowledged past regrets over comments made after a vehicle-ramming attack on a synagogue near Detroit, emphasizing his commitment to Jewish safety. "If I step on somebody's grief, of course I regret that," he said.

The midterm elections are crucial, with Democrats favored to win control of the House of Representatives and potentially gain Senate seats in traditionally Republican states, according to The Guardian. El-Sayed's comments come amid ongoing concerns about election integrity and Trump's repeated claims of election fraud.

El-Sayed also addressed his evolving perspective on former President Barack Obama, whom he now considers a mentor. "You look back and say, 'Man, that was a really capable leader,'" El-Sayed said.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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