DOJ Probes TV Networks Over Trump Pool Coverage Suspension

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating five major television networks—ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, and Fox News—over potential antitrust violations related to their coverage of President Donald Trump. Last month, these networks briefly halted their pool coverage after the White House barred CNN, MS Now, and Politico from its premises.

The DOJ's investigation aims to determine if the networks' actions violated antitrust laws, as reported by The Guardian. The department issued civil investigative demands to the networks on Friday, seeking communications related to the suspension. DOJ spokeswoman Emily Covington stated, "Group boycotts among commercial competitors can violate the Sherman Act."

The networks' suspension followed a temporary ban by the White House on CNN, MS Now, and Politico, which was later lifted by a federal judge. Despite this, CNN continued to face restrictions, particularly regarding pool coverage aboard Air Force One. The networks share the costs and footage of covering the president, rotating their coverage duties.

The Washington Post reports that the investigation marks a significant escalation in the Trump administration's ongoing tensions with the press. President Trump accused certain journalists of spreading "FAKE NEWS," leading to the initial ban.

The Anadolu Agency noted that while ABC News has yet to receive formal notice from the DOJ, it anticipates one. NBC, CBS, and CNN declined to comment, and Fox News did not respond to requests for comment.

Jose Zamora from the Committee to Protect Journalists criticized the DOJ's actions, stating that antitrust investigations should not be used to intimidate news outlets. The legal challenge regarding the ban is still ongoing, with a reprieve in place until Tuesday (October 13).