Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s family just grew by one.vThe model and the San Francisco 49ers running back announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy, in a joint Instagram post on Saturday, October 10, PEOPLE reported. They also revealed his name: Roman Augustus McCaffrey.v

Roman was born on September 29, 2026, so he had been home for almost two weeks before the couple shared the news. The caption was simple: “Roman Augustus McCaffrey 🤍 9/29/26.” The post included black-and-white photos from the hospital. One shows Culpo holding her newborn son in her hospital bed, and another shows McCaffrey cradling Roman shortly after he was born.

Sports Illustrated reported that Culpo’s C-section was scheduled for a 49ers off day so McCaffrey could be there for the delivery. That kind of timing is rare for an NFL player in the middle of the season.

Friends, family and the NFL world quickly flooded the comments. The 49ers posted, “Congratulations! 🫶” Former teammate Kyle Juszczyk revealed that he’s Roman’s godfather, writing, “Roman, it is an honor to be your God father. Love, Uncle Juice.” His wife, Kristin Juszczyk, also sent her love.

Erin Andrews and Gary Owen congratulated the couple too. Culpo’s sister Sophia gushed over Roman’s tiny fingernails.

Life won’t slow down much for the new dad. McCaffrey and the 49ers were set to face the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks the day after the announcement.