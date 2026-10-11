Pope Leo To Undergo Lung Surgery This Week

By iHeartRadio

October 11, 2026

Conclave Elects Pope Leo XIV
Photo: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Pope Leo announced he will undergo surgery this week to remove a small growth on his lung, detected during recent medical tests. The 71-year-old pontiff shared this news during his Sunday (October 11) noon prayer at St. Peter's Square, according to News10. The growth, described as a "well-contained" nodule, was found at an early stage.

The surgery is scheduled for the first days of the week, and Pope Leo is expected to recover in about a week. He expressed gratitude for the support and prayers from the public, saying, "The doctors believe it is best to intervene, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to have it removed."

The Vatican has not disclosed the location of the surgery, but it is expected to take place at Rome's Gemelli hospital, known for treating previous popes, as reported by The Japan Times. Pope Leo, who enjoys an active lifestyle, has no known prior health issues.

The surgery comes ahead of his planned trip to Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru from November 6 to 17. It is unclear if the surgery will impact this schedule, but Leo indicated his intention to proceed with the trip.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her support for the pope, praising his calm demeanor in facing this challenge. Leo's predecessor, Pope Francis, passed away in 2025 after a long hospitalization due to respiratory issues.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices