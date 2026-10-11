Pope Leo To Undergo Lung Surgery This Week

Pope Leo announced he will undergo surgery this week to remove a small growth on his lung, detected during recent medical tests. The 71-year-old pontiff shared this news during his Sunday (October 11) noon prayer at St. Peter's Square, according to News10. The growth, described as a "well-contained" nodule, was found at an early stage.

The surgery is scheduled for the first days of the week, and Pope Leo is expected to recover in about a week. He expressed gratitude for the support and prayers from the public, saying, "The doctors believe it is best to intervene, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to have it removed."

The Vatican has not disclosed the location of the surgery, but it is expected to take place at Rome's Gemelli hospital, known for treating previous popes, as reported by The Japan Times. Pope Leo, who enjoys an active lifestyle, has no known prior health issues.

The surgery comes ahead of his planned trip to Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru from November 6 to 17. It is unclear if the surgery will impact this schedule, but Leo indicated his intention to proceed with the trip.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her support for the pope, praising his calm demeanor in facing this challenge. Leo's predecessor, Pope Francis, passed away in 2025 after a long hospitalization due to respiratory issues.