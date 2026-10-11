Trump Announces Energy Ceasefire Between Russia And Ukraine

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that there is an energy ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Trump made the announcement via a post on Truth Social, stating that "both parties have agreed." However, NBC News reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was not initially aware of such an agreement, though he expressed support if Russia also agrees.

The announcement follows a recent deal where Russia agreed to supply diesel fuel to the U.S., a move that Trump described as beneficial for American diesel prices. This deal, however, reportedly upset Zelensky, who criticized the decision, arguing it could prolong the war. Trump suggested that Ukraine should consider new leadership capable of making deals.

Zelensky reiterated Ukraine's willingness to halt strikes on Russian refineries if Russia ceases its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. "We are ready for energy ceasefire, not to attack energy — both sides," Zelensky said in an interview on ABC News' "This Week."

The ceasefire announcement comes after Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a controversial agreement to release Russian diesel fuel to global markets. CNN reports that the agreement's details remain unclear, and Ukrainian officials were surprised by the announcement.

Zelensky emphasized the importance of Russia supporting the ceasefire and expressed Ukraine's commitment to steps that lead to de-escalation and peace. The energy infrastructure has been a key target in the conflict, with both sides escalating attacks in recent months.