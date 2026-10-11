Trump Faces Backlash Over Russian Diesel Deal

President Donald Trump is facing criticism from both Democrats and Republicans over a deal allowing Russian diesel into the U.S. and global markets. The agreement, announced on Friday, will see Russia release 300,000 tons of diesel to address a global fuel shortage, with more shipments planned for November and beyond. The deal emerged from discussions between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to The Hill.

Critics, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, have condemned the deal, with Zelensky calling it a "birthday gift" to Putin. He expressed concerns that the agreement provides financial support to Russia while it continues its aggression against Ukraine. The deal also sparked a bipartisan backlash in the U.S., with lawmakers arguing it undermines sanctions imposed on Russia in 2022 to prevent funding for its war efforts.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen and other lawmakers criticized the decision, stating that the U.S. should not give Putin a financial lifeline. "Congress explicitly banned Russian energy imports in 2022 to prevent American dollars from financing Putin's brutal war against Ukraine," they said. NewsCord reported that a group of bipartisan senators is urging Trump to cancel the deal, claiming it violates legal restrictions.

Despite the backlash, some Republicans support the deal, arguing it could lower fuel prices and provide Trump with leverage over Moscow. Sen. John Barrasso stated that the deal offers another tool against Putin, while House Majority Whip Tom Emmer praised Trump's approach as "thinking out of the box."

The controversy comes amid an announcement by Trump of an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, aimed at halting attacks on each other's energy infrastructure. However, Zelensky has called for more details on the ceasefire, expressing skepticism about Russia's commitment to the agreement.