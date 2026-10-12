8 Shocking Facts We Learned From ‘JAY-Z In 8’ Series

Throughout the series, JAŸ-Z recounts everything from making hit songs like "Can I Live" to "Legacy" off his 4:44 album, which he hasn't heard in full since 2017. He talks about working with the likes of Jaz-O, The Notorious B.I.G., Kanye West, and other major acts on albums like In My Lifetime, Vol. 1, The Blueprint, The Black Album, and even Watch The Throne. He also gets personal by sharing never-before-heard stories about himself and his family. He begins by revealing the first rap record he ever heard. His mother, Gloria Carter, owned a record by Fatback Band called “King Tim III (Personality Jock)." The rap song was released just months before Sugarhill Gang's "Rapper's Delight" put hip-hop on the map.



Toward the end, Hov finally opens up about his glorified beef with Nas. He reveals that the beef started after the Queensbridge native skipped recording sessions for his debut album. He also believed Nas' intro to "The Message" from his 1996 album It Was Written was aimed at him.



“Nas was supposed to be on my first album; he just never showed up to the studio,” Jay said. “And I’m not really a guy like that… so that was that for me. I’m never asking him for anything again. [There’s] not a problem. But that was the end of it.”



And that's just the beginning. Fans received two fresh episodes each week following the series premiere last month. Now that the entire docuseries is streaming, check out some of the most shocking facts we learned about JAŸ-Z.



JAŸ-Z originally wanted to drop one album because he hated being an artist

