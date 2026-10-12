Actor RJ Mitte Dead At 34

RJ Mitte, known for his role as Walter "Flynn" White Jr. in the TV series 'Breaking Bad,' has died at the age of 34. According to TMZ, he died by suicide in Brownsville, Texas. Mitte, who had cerebral palsy, was a prominent disability rights advocate and served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's.

Mitte's portrayal of Walter White Jr. on 'Breaking Bad' was inspired by his own experiences with cerebral palsy. The character was based on a college friend of the show's creator, Vince Gilligan. Mitte appeared in 56 episodes of the acclaimed series, which aired from 2008 to 2013.

Beyond acting, Mitte was the president of The Mitte Foundation, which supports philanthropic efforts and community initiatives. He used his platform to challenge stereotypes and promote greater representation for people with disabilities.

Mitte's film credits include 'The Guardians of Justice,' 'The Recall,' and 'The Oak Room.' His latest project, the dark romantic thriller 'Cassi,' premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last month.

In a recent appearance on 'The Joe Vulpis Podcast,' Mitte reflected on how 'Breaking Bad' changed his life and spoke fondly of his relationship with the cast. He was engaged to Kennedy Suarez and had proposed last year.