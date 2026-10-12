Barry Manilow Cancels Las Vegas Shows Due To Illness Amid Comeback

Barry Manilow is taking another break from the stage after falling ill during his Las Vegas comeback.

The “Mandy” singer, 83, canceled his scheduled Saturday (Oct. 10) performance at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino after reportedly leaving the previous night’s concert early.

“After a triumphant welcome-back concert on Thursday, Barry got hit with bronchitis and had to cancel his Friday and Saturday shows,” representatives for Manilow and the venue told Variety.

Per the outlet, Manilow performed two songs Friday before walking offstage. His band reportedly continued playing before an announcement was made that the concert had ended.

The canceled shows came just one day after Manilow returned to the stage for his first performance since August. The singer had previously announced a break after completing 29 shows in 68 days over the summer, saying the schedule had been too demanding.

There is no new date announced for his return to the stage.