Beach Boys’ Mike Love, 85, Faces 'Serious Health Challenges' But Refuses To Stop Performing

John Stamos shared an emotional update on his longtime friend and mentor, Beach Boys frontman Mike Love.

In a heartfelt Instagram post Sunday (Oct. 11), Stamos revealed that the 85-year-old musician is “facing serious health challenges,” though he didn't disclose further details about the musician's condition.

Stamos shared the message the same day that the legendary group performed at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, where the band is celebrating the 60th anniversary of their iconic LP Pet Sounds.

“Mike is a fighter,” Stamos wrote. “Despite doctors, family and friends urging him to focus on his health, he insists on being on stage.”

The Full House star, who has performed with the iconic band for more than 40 years, described Love as a father figure, musical hero and mentor.

“He didn’t just give me a place in his band," the actor continued. "He gave me a place in his life."

The "God Only Knows" hitmakers canceled a slew of shows due to Love's health issues prior to the band performing on Sunday. They're slated to next play Oct. 19 in Calgary.