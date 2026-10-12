Blueface Proposes To Chrisean Rock At Arizona Nightclub
By Tony M. Centeno
October 12, 2026
Blueface and Chrisean Rock are engaged after the "Thotiana" rapper popped the question in the middle of the club.
In footage TMZ published on Monday morning, October 12, you can see the rapper and his on-off girlfriend partying at Problem Lounge in Scottsdale, AZ, when a bottle girl holds up a massive sign that says "Will you marry me?" as she and other hostesses walk toward the couple's VIP section. As soon as she sees the sign, Chrisean looks at Blue in shock as he gets down on one knee. You can't hear exactly what they're saying, but it's obvious Chrisean said "yes" after she covers Blueface's face with kisses.
Blueface proposes to Chrisean Rock at an Arizona nightclub 💍— TMZ (@TMZ) October 12, 2026
🎥: Kick/Blueface pic.twitter.com/tMno8SAh3v
Blueface and Chrisean Rock's relationship has gone through plenty of ups and downs over the past five years. The two reality TV stars split in 2022 while Chrisean was pregnant with their first child. Their feud raged on after their boy, Chrisean Jr., was born in 2023. At one point, Blueface even denied fathering Rock's son.
After years of going back and forth online, the two polarizing figures reunited two months ago while Blueface was expecting another child with his ex-girlfriend, Neveah. Blue and Chrisean rekindled their relationship in August during a weekend-long trip in Miami. In one clip from their livestreamed activities, Chrisean even claimed that they were "bigger than JAY-Z and Beyoncé."
The couple got engaged just a month after Blueface and Nevaeh welcomed their first child together. Blue and Nevaeh were together for a little over a year. Their relationship ended shortly after Blue and Rock reunited, but she tried to make it work and even hosted her baby shower with Blue. Unfortunately, Blue invited Rock to the festivities, which caused even more drama between him and Nevaeh. Blue ended up dumping Nevaeh during a livestream after he accused her of cheating on him.