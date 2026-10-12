Blueface Proposes To Chrisean Rock At Arizona Nightclub

Blueface and Chrisean Rock's relationship has gone through plenty of ups and downs over the past five years. The two reality TV stars split in 2022 while Chrisean was pregnant with their first child. Their feud raged on after their boy, Chrisean Jr., was born in 2023. At one point, Blueface even denied fathering Rock's son.



After years of going back and forth online, the two polarizing figures reunited two months ago while Blueface was expecting another child with his ex-girlfriend, Neveah. Blue and Chrisean rekindled their relationship in August during a weekend-long trip in Miami. In one clip from their livestreamed activities, Chrisean even claimed that they were "bigger than JAY-Z and Beyoncé."



The couple got engaged just a month after Blueface and Nevaeh welcomed their first child together. Blue and Nevaeh were together for a little over a year. Their relationship ended shortly after Blue and Rock reunited, but she tried to make it work and even hosted her baby shower with Blue. Unfortunately, Blue invited Rock to the festivities, which caused even more drama between him and Nevaeh. Blue ended up dumping Nevaeh during a livestream after he accused her of cheating on him.

