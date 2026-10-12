'Breaking Bad' Actor RJ Mitte Dead At 34

RJ Mitte, best known for his role as Walter White Jr. in Breaking Bad, has died. He was 34.

Representatives for Mitte confirmed on Monday (October 12) that the actor had passed away in Brownsville, Texas, remembering him in a statement for both his work on screen and behind the scenes as a disability rights activist who has been open about his experiences living with cerebral palsy, per Deadline. His cause of death was not immediately given.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," they said.

Mitte's experience with cerebral palsy was reflected in his character on Breaking Bad, which brought awareness to the condition, which his rep championed in the statement, Variety reports.

"Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion," the rep said.

Mitte starred as Walt Jr., son of Bryan Cranston's Walter White, throughout the five-season run of Breaking Bad. He has a host of acting credits in film and TV, including The Guardians of Justice, Love Me Dead, The Unseen, The Oak Room and more, with his most recent credit being the 2026 film Talking to Strangers.