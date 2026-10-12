Brewers Look To Go 2-0 Over Dodgers

The Milwaukee Brewers aim to extend their lead to 2-0 against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series (NLCS) tonight at American Family Field. The Brewers, coming off a 2-1 victory in Game 1 on Sunday, will rely on pitcher Logan Henderson, while the Dodgers counter with reigning World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The first pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern.

Milwaukee's Game 1 win was marked by a strong bullpen performance and timely hitting. According to MLB.com, the Brewers' bullpen has been dominant this postseason, boasting a 0.38 ERA. In Game 1, Brice Turang tied the game with a home run, and Luis Lara drove in the go-ahead run.

The Dodgers, who are pursuing a third consecutive championship, will look to Yamamoto to even the series. As reported by MLB.com, Yamamoto has an impressive postseason record, with the Dodgers winning 9 of his 10 starts.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy emphasized the importance of maintaining their playing style. "We won 103 games this way during the regular season. Why change now?" Murphy said. The Brewers' strategy of small ball and strong defense will be crucial against the Dodgers' potent lineup.

Historically, teams that take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven series have won 79% of the time.