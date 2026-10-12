Cleanup Underway After Three Storms Bash North America Over The Weekend

Three major storms battered North America over the weekend, leaving communities from Florida to California and Mexico cleaning up widespread damage, restoring power, and dealing with flooding.

Hurricane Isaias made landfall Friday (October 9) near Destin, Florida, as a Category 2 hurricane, bringing devastating winds and heavy rain. The storm caused significant destruction in the Florida Panhandle, tearing off the roofs of buildings, flattening boathouses, and knocking out power for hundreds of thousands of people. Four deaths were linked to Isaias: two in Florida and two in Alabama, resulting from falling trees and storm-related accidents. In Escambia County, Florida, Sheriff Chip Simmons confirmed that a woman died when a tree fell on her home, and another man died from carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a generator running in his garage. Crews worked throughout the weekend to clear debris and restore power, but as of Sunday evening, roughly 226,000 customers in the region remained without electricity. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stated he expected nearly all power to be restored by Tuesday night.

As Isaias moved north, it unleashed flooding and landslides across parts of Georgia and the Carolinas. In western North Carolina, rivers spilled over their banks, prompting voluntary evacuations and water rescues. Some areas received nearly 10 inches of rain within 24 hours, and first responders dealt with multiple landslides and flooded roads, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, on the West Coast, Tropical Storm Rachel brought damaging surf and flooding to Southern California over the weekend. High tides and storm surge battered communities like Long Beach and San Diego, damaging homes, historic boardwalks, and forcing some evacuations. In Long Beach, city officials deployed large sandbags to protect oceanfront properties, while residents described a tense atmosphere as waves continued to threaten their homes. Rachel's remnants also triggered flash flooding in Las Vegas, Nevada, where an inch of rain flooded roads and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip.

In Mexico, Hurricane Simon pounded the Pacific coast Sunday as a Category 3 storm, with its eye remaining just offshore. The Puerto Vallarta area faced the heaviest rains and winds, with some locations experiencing up to eight inches of rainfall and wind speeds reaching 120 mph. Although Simon maintained strength with the core offshore, the storm still caused flooding and power outages in coastal communities.

President Donald Trump approved emergency declarations for Florida, Alabama, and Georgia, allowing for federal disaster aid to help affected regions recover. Emergency crews across the continent continue to clear debris, restore utilities, and support displaced residents. Forecasters warn that cleanup and repairs may take days or weeks in the hardest-hit areas, especially as the Atlantic hurricane season continues.