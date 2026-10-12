Diddy Reportedly Suffers Medical Emergency In Prison

Combs was taken to the hospital shortly after he was reportedly placed in solitary confinement. The 56-year-old artist was thrown back in the hole following an explosive report that alleged he paid inmates to provide him with a lavish lifestyle in prison. Four anonymous men told NBC News they allegedly worked for the mogul while they served time in his unit. They claimed they made him meals, did his laundry and cleaned bathroom and shower areas before he used them.



The report also included allegations that he paid prison guards to smuggle in premium liquor like Hennessy into his cell and shared it with close inmates. Combs was reportedly sent back to solitary confinement amid an investigation into the claims in the report. It's not his first time in the hole since he began his prison sentence last year. He was separated from the general population after he got into a fight with a fellow inmate.



Combs was scheduled to be released from prison in January 2028. However, following the explosive report, his release date was pushed back to March 2028. As of this report, Combs' reps have not commented on his medical emergency.