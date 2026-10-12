Federal Agents Search Ilhan Omar's DC Home

Federal agents searched the Washington, D.C., home of Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Monday morning, as part of a criminal investigation into her immigration paperwork. The search, conducted by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), is reportedly linked to allegations that Omar's father committed immigration fraud when filling out her paperwork, according to The Guardian.

The Department of Justice confirmed the search, stating it was part of an ongoing federal investigation. However, the exact nature of the warrant and investigation details remain unclear. Omar, who immigrated to the U.S. from Somalia as a child, has consistently denied allegations that she engaged in fraudulent activities, including claims that she married her brother to assist with his immigration process.

The investigation gained attention after Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin discussed it with conservative podcaster Benny Johnson, claiming Omar's marriage was part of an immigration scheme. President Donald Trump and his allies have frequently criticized Omar, accusing her of fraud related to her family’s immigration history.

The timing of the search, just weeks before the midterm elections, has sparked controversy and accusations of political motives. Trump has been vocal about his disdain for Omar, who is a member of the progressive "squad" in Congress, and has made disparaging remarks about Somali immigrants.

Omar's office has not yet commented on the search, and the investigation continues as she seeks reelection in Minnesota’s Fifth District. The situation remains fluid, with further developments expected in the coming days.