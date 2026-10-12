ICE Agent Hits Man With Car During Pursuit In Texas

A man was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle driven by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent during a pursuit just outside Houston, Texas, on Saturday (October 10), according to law enforcement officials and ICE.

Maj. Anthony McConnell from the Harris County Sheriff's Office Special Investigation Bureau said officers responded around 7:20 a.m. to Clay Road near Highway 6 after an ICE agent called 911 requesting an ambulance for the man, who was later identified as Miguel Parra-Hernandez. The incident happened during a chase involving Parra-Hernandez and another man, both reportedly fleeing from the ICE agent.

The sheriff's office and ICE confirmed that the vehicle involved was an ICE SUV. Details on the condition of Parra-Hernandez were not released, but he was immediately taken to the hospital following the collision. Local authorities are still investigating the circumstances of the crash and the events leading up to it.

Officials have not released the name of the ICE agent involved. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office stated that their Special Investigation Bureau is leading the inquiry, and further updates are expected as the investigation continues.