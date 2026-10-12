Kelly Clarkson Hits Back At 'Rude' Store Owner's Response To Her Poor Shopping Experience

Kelly Clarkson is standing her ground after a poor interaction with a "rude" store employee.

On Sunday (October 11), the "Breakaway" singer clapped back after Brooklyn-based store Art of Play responded to her previous comments that an employee looked down on her and treated her like she "couldn't afford" the piece of merchandise by saying the item was "permanently attached to the wall and isn't for sale."

However, Clarkson refuted their claims on social media by recalling an alleged conversation about the item in question, a singing bird animatronic, stating that it even had a price tag listed beside it, per Page Six.

"Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn't for sale," she wrote. "That's the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with — so the whole conversation we had when I asked you if it was for sale whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall with the title Singing Bird didn't happen as you elevator eyed me saying in a condescending tone, 'Yes, it's for sale but it costs $15,000, so if you'd like me to find something comparable for you I can.' That all never happened and now it's not for sale. Okay, cool. So you're not only rude, you're also a liar. Got it."

Clarkson also emphasized that she loves to support small businesses, as evidenced by her being "literally at a small business trying to purchase things," but that being a small business doesn't give them "a free pass to treat people [as] less than in your store."

"It's not hard to be kind. I never blast people but you my friend were an exception," she said. "Your store is really cool. Unfortunately, you aren't."