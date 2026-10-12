Man Convicted Of Tupac's Murder Faces Sentencing

Sentencing is set for Tuesday (October 13) for Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who was convicted of orchestrating the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur in a Las Vegas courtroom in August. Davis, a former gang leader, could face life in prison for his role in the 1996 drive-by shooting near the Las Vegas Strip. He is the only person ever charged in the murder, which remained unsolved for nearly 30 years.

The jury found Davis guilty of one count of murder with a deadly weapon. During the trial, prosecutors argued that although Davis did not fire the gun, he ordered the shooting and provided the weapon used by his nephew, Orlando Anderson, who died in 1998. Davis' own words, captured in a 2008 police interview and his 2019 memoir, were key evidence in the case, as reported by BBC.

Shakur, an influential rap artist, was killed at the age of 25 during a period of intense rivalry between the East Coast and West Coast rap scenes. His murder has long been a subject of speculation and conspiracy theories. Davis' public admissions in media appearances and his book voided a protective agreement with authorities, allowing his statements to be used in court, according to DW.

Clark County District Attorney Steven Wolfson stated that Davis faces a minimum of 40 years in prison, and prosecutors will not seek additional gang-related penalties due to his age. Davis has expressed his intention to appeal the verdict. The case's resolution marks a significant moment in one of America's most famous cold cases.