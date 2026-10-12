Monday Night Football Tonight: Bills vs. Rams, Time & How To Stream

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams will face off in a highly anticipated Monday Night Football matchup, with both teams hoping to find some consistency and set the stage for a possible Super Bowl rematch later this season. The game comes as both teams try to bounce back from recent struggles that have thrown their playoff hopes into question.

The Bills enter the game after a surprising home loss to the New England Patriots, which tightened the race in the AFC East. Star quarterback Josh Allen has made some uncharacteristic mistakes these past few weeks, and Buffalo’s defense has yet to find its dominant form.

On the other side, the Rams have also faced challenges. After losing two games, they narrowly avoided a third loss last week with a late rally against the Philadelphia Eagles. The offense, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, and the defense have both shown signs of inconsistency, which is a change from last season when the Rams were more stable on both sides of the ball.

Both teams have higher expectations after strong recent seasons. The outcome of Monday’s matchup could have big implications for playoff seeding and confidence as the season progresses.

The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET and you can watch all the action on ABC or ESPN. Fans of the Bills can listen to the Buffalo radio broadcast on 97 Rock, while Rams fan can listen to their local radio broadcast on 93.1 Jack FM.