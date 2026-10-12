New White House Press Secretary To Hold First Presser Tuesday

President Donald Trump announced that newly appointed White House press secretary Katie Zacharia will hold her first briefing on Tuesday (October 13) at 9:30 a.m. in the White House briefing room. In a Truth Social post, Trump expressed confidence in Zacharia's abilities, stating, "Katie has been with me, in spirit, from the very beginning, and will do a fantastic job." Zacharia, a conservative commentator and former communications adviser for Trump Media, steps into the role just weeks before the crucial November 3 midterm elections.

Zacharia, 41, previously served as a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security and is a senior communications adviser at Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social. She is the seventh consecutive woman to hold the position of White House press secretary, succeeding Karoline Leavitt, who left the role earlier this year.

Trump highlighted Zacharia's campaign work, noting her involvement in key swing states where they achieved significant victories. "She has an unblemished record of support and has been a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning," Trump wrote on Truth Social, as reported by The Hill.

Zacharia's appointment comes as Trump faces declining approval ratings amid an unpopular war and rising gas prices. The president has emphasized the need for effective communication of his administration's achievements. "We’re doing a great job in running the country, but we’re not doing a good job of public relations," Trump said at a rally in Durant, Oklahoma, on October 1, according to WIBC.

Zacharia's debut as press secretary will be closely watched as she takes on the task of defending the administration's policies and addressing media inquiries. Her tenure begins on Columbus Day, marking a new chapter in the White House's communication strategy.