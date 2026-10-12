Nicki Minaj Gives One-Word Response About What To Expect From Next Album

It's been nearly a year since Nicki Minaj shared an update about her alleged album. She first hyped fans last September, when she broke her month-long social media break and wrote "3.27.26." The post on X was enough to send Barbz into a frenzy about her sixth studio album. The hype didn't last too long, though. A few weeks later, Minaj decided not to drop the album amid her feud with JAY-Z.



"Ok I'm not going to put out the album anymore... No more music," she wrote at the time. "Hope you're happy now @sc Bye, Barbz. Love you for life."



Nicki Minaj hasn't dropped any music since she delivered her Pink Friday 2 album. The original project features 22 tracks, including "FTCU," "Red Ruby Da Sleeze," "Super Freaky Girl," and "Last Time I Saw You." It also boasts collaborations with Drake, Lil Wayne, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Skillibeng, and more. Minaj followed up with deluxe editions featuring songs like "Beep Beep" featuring 50 Cent and "Love Me Enough" featuring Monica and Keyshia Cole.



Despite the success of her album and her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour," Minaj has yet to share any new music. She's been actively focused on supporting President Donald Trump and his agenda since she came out as a MAGA Republican in November 2025.