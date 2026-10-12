'Pretty Little Liars' Star Keegan Allen Shares Update After Being Robbed At Gunpoint

Pretty Little Liars star Keegan Allen is recovering after a terrifying encounter.

On Sunday (October 11), the actor, 37, shared an update to Instagram explaining he is "on the mend" after being attacked and robbed at gunpoint in Los Angeles last week, per Page Six.

"Thank you all for such kind and caring messages. I'm on the mend," he captioned a close-up photo of himself wearing a cross necklace, his neck still red from the attack. "Really grateful to God, law enforcement, medical and my friends and following for being so supportive. I'll update more soon. God bless and be safe."

Allen originally shared news of the attack in a bloody Instagram video moments after he was attacked outside of a high-end grocery store on October 8, saying, "These two dudes hit me in the head and pointed a gun at me with a knife and then took off."

Allen also shared security footage of the attack, which caught two men confronting Allen and hitting him over the head multiple times with a gun. He added that the attack seemingly happened because the robbers wanted his watch, claiming that the "threatened to kill me over my watch and would have." He later shared a photo of the stitches he got over his eyebrow, thanking his medical team and telling fans he was "healing" after the incident.