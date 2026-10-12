Rams To Host Bills On Monday Night Football

The Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Monday Night Football. This matchup features two of the NFL's top quarterbacks, Matthew Stafford of the Rams and Josh Allen of the Bills, in a rare meeting of recent MVPs. The game is set to kick off at 5:15 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC.

The Rams, currently third in the NFC West with a 2-2 record, are coming off a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, the Bills lead the AFC East at 3-1 but are looking to rebound from a recent loss to the New England Patriots. The last time these teams met, the Rams edged out the Bills 44-42 in a high-scoring game in December 2024, as reported by TheRams.com.

In that memorable game, Allen threw for three touchdowns and ran for three more, making him the first player in the Super Bowl era to achieve such a feat. Despite his efforts, Stafford and the Rams secured the win. Rams defensive end Braden Fiske acknowledged Allen's talent, saying, "He's probably a lot more fun when you don't got to tackle him."

The Rams' defense, which ranks second in the NFL in total yards allowed, will be tested against Allen and the Bills' high-powered offense. The Bills have scored at least 30 points in four straight games against the Rams. Buffalo coach Joe Brady emphasized the need for improvement, recalling the previous matchup: "We dug ourselves a hole in that game."

The Rams will have key players like defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jaylen Watson available after missing the last game due to injuries. The Bills, however, will be without defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who is sidelined with a knee injury, according to CBS Sports.