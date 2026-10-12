Rays Host Guardians To Open ALCS Tonight

The Tampa Bay Rays will face the Cleveland Guardians in Game One of the American League Championship Series (ALCS) tonight. The Rays, who swept the New York Yankees in the division series, will host the game at Tropicana Field. Meanwhile, the Guardians advanced by defeating the Chicago White Sox in a five-game series.

For the Rays, Drew Rasmussen will take the mound, bringing his strong performance from the season with a 2.45 ERA and 26 strikeouts. The Guardians will counter with Foster Griffin, aiming to continue their postseason success.

Cleveland enters the series with a 15-16 record, having won eight out of 15 home games. The team has shown strength when hitting at least two home runs, achieving a 7-2 record in such games. The Rays, with an 18-11 record, have performed well on the road, boasting a 10-7 record away from home.

Top performers for the Guardians include Jose Ramirez, who has six home runs and 12 RBIs, and Daniel Schneemann, who has been impressive in recent games. The Rays' Junior Caminero leads the team with eight home runs, while Jonathan Aranda has contributed significantly with four home runs and 10 RBIs in the last 10 games.

Both teams have faced injuries, with the Guardians missing players like Shawn Armstrong and Gabriel Arias, and the Rays dealing with injuries to Joe Boyle and Gavin Lux. Despite these challenges, both teams are prepared for a competitive series.

The game marks the third meeting between the two teams this season, with each looking to gain an early advantage in the series.