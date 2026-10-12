Selma Blair Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Open Airplane Door And Biting Flight Attendant

By iHeartRadio

October 12, 2026

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Actress Selma Blair was arrested after allegedly attacking two flight attendants and kicking a police officer during a recent Delta Airlines flight bound for New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday, when Blair allegedly tried to open the aircraft door while the plane was in the air, according to a report from TMZ.

Witnesses told the outlet that Blair became agitated during the flight and attempted to open the plane’s door. When confronted by flight attendants, she allegedly punched one and bit another. The situation escalated further when law enforcement boarded the plane upon landing, where Blair allegedly kicked a police officer in the head during her arrest.

Delta Airlines has not yet released an official statement about the incident. At this time, it is unclear what charges Blair may face as a result of the altercation. No serious injuries to the crew or passengers have been reported, and the flight was able to land safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Authorities are continuing their investigation, and further details are expected as the case develops.

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