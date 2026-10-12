Soulja Boy Appears To Consider Running For President In 2028

"From music to business to technology, I’ve always believed in thinking bigger and challenging what’s possible," he continued. "Now I’m exploring what it means to bring that same vision to public service. The future starts with a conversation."



Soulja Boy has yet to throw his hat in the ring officially, but it looks like he's definitely "exploring" the opportunity to run for president. While the seasoned artist has no political experience, he seemed to lean right when he performed at President Donald Trump's inaugural celebrations last year. Soulja Boy, along with other artists like Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg, and more, faced backlash from fans after they performed at events like the Crypto Ball in 2025. At the time, Soulja dismissed the hate because he said he received a major paycheck for his performance.



"They paid me a bag," he said on Instagram Live last year. "Obama ain't never put no money in my f****** pockets. Kamala ain't never put no money in my f****** pockets. Trump put money in my pockets."



Unfortunately, Soulja Boy isn't the first rapper to run for president. Ye launched his first presidential campaign on July 4, 2020, as a third-party candidate. Although he entered the race four months before the election, Ye actually got on the ballot in some states and received nearly 70,000 votes. He conceded his campaign after Election Day 2020. He tried to run again in the 2024 elections, but was unsuccessful.



Stay tuned for Soulja Boy's campaign announcement.

