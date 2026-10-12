Study Finds GLP-1s Can Help Some Psoriasis Patients

A recent study by drugmaker Eli Lilly has revealed promising results for treating psoriasis in patients with obesity using a combination of two drugs, Taltz and Zepbound. The study, called TOGETHER-PsO, found that patients receiving both drugs showed clearer skin and increased immune activity compared to those treated with Taltz alone. This combination therapy altered more immune and metabolic biomarkers, highlighting a potential link between psoriasis and obesity.

The study involved 274 adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and obesity or overweight. Participants were randomized to receive either Taltz alone or in combination with Zepbound, along with counseling on diet and physical activity. By week 36, those receiving the combination therapy achieved superior skin clearance and weight loss, with 27.1% reaching complete skin clearance and a 10% weight reduction, compared to 5.8% in the Taltz-only group, according to Pharmaphorum.

The study also examined circulating blood proteins and gene expression, finding that the combination therapy shifted 482 proteins and 467 genes, compared to 140 proteins and 16 genes with Taltz alone. These changes were visible as early as week 12, suggesting a significant impact on inflammatory pathways.

Lilly's senior vice president of immunology development, Mark Genovese, emphasized the importance of addressing both psoriasis and obesity in treatment. "People living with psoriasis and obesity carry a compounded burden that extends beyond what is visible," he said. The findings support a more comprehensive approach to psoriasis care that also targets obesity, as reported by Clinical Trials Arena.

The study's results were presented at the 2026 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference in Las Vegas, and detailed findings are expected to be published in a peer-reviewed journal. The combination therapy's safety profile was consistent with known effects, with common adverse events including nausea and injection site reactions, according to Dermatology Times.