Trump Responds To Bipartisan Backlash Over Russia Diesel Deal

President Donald Trump is defending his agreement with Russia to import large amounts of diesel fuel, even as lawmakers from both parties and international leaders criticize the move. The deal, announced last week, will see Russia immediately send 300,000 tons of diesel to the United States and global markets, with additional shipments planned in the coming months. President Trump said in a Truth Social post on Monday (October 12) that he "made the right choice for the American people," aiming to address soaring fuel prices before the November midterm elections.

However, the decision has sparked backlash. According to a bipartisan group of senators, the import of Russian diesel directly violates a 2022 law that bans Russian energy imports until Russia ends its aggression against Ukraine and stops threatening NATO allies. The group, which includes Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, Thom Tillis, and John Curtis, along with Democratic Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Ron Wyden, and Richard Blumenthal, called on the Administration to "immediately reverse course," arguing that the move provides Russian President Vladimir Putin with a financial lifeline and undermines U.S. sanctions. The senators' statement was reported by TIME.

Former Vice President Mike Pence also criticized the deal, calling it "a betrayal of the legacy and leadership of the late Senator Lindsey Graham," referencing the recently signed Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. That law imposes sweeping sanctions on Russian energy to limit financing for the war in Ukraine, as noted by Spectrum News.

On the other side, some Republican lawmakers, like Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, supported President Trump, stating that the deal would help lower energy prices for Americans. Supporters argue that high diesel costs have hurt key groups like farmers and truckers, and that the agreement could bring relief.

Internationally, European leaders have voiced concern that the U.S. deal could weaken their efforts to isolate Moscow. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson warned that "energy revenues are central to the Russian war chest," and Estonia's Prime Minister Kristen Michal called the deal "a big miscalculation." The E.U.'s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, said lifting sanctions on Russian diesel "provides Moscow with more revenues to wage war," as reported by TIME.

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, disputed Trump's claim that an "energy ceasefire" had begun, stating on social media that Russia continued attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure despite the supposed agreement. He said, "We did not attack, while Russia attacked our gas stations, energy infrastructure, and other facilities. I think it was Putin’s answer to President Trump," as detailed in Spectrum News.

Despite the controversy, diesel prices have dropped slightly in the last week, with the national average at $6.25 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. But experts like Patrick De Haan from GasBuddy warn that the deal "raises more questions than it answers" and may not provide lasting relief for consumers.

Looking ahead, Congress is considering new bipartisan legislation to block any purchases of Russian oil, and the Biden Administration faces ongoing pressure to clarify the legal basis for the deal. The debate over energy security, sanctions, and support for Ukraine is expected to remain a key issue as the midterm elections approach.