Trump Suggests Renaming Atlantic Or Pacific Ocean

By iHeartRadio

October 12, 2026

President Trump Holds Midterm Campaign Rally In Clarksville, Tennessee
Photo: Roberto Schmidt / Getty Images News / Getty Images

During a rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Saturday (October 10), President Donald Trump proposed the idea of renaming either the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean. He suggested names like "Trump Ocean" or "Ocean of the Americas," according to KCRA.

This suggestion follows Trump's previous renaming efforts, including changing the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and Lake Ontario to Lake America amid trade tensions with Canada. Trump signed an executive order in August for the Lake Ontario name change.

At the rally, Trump said, "Before I get out, I think we should have an ocean," and mentioned the possibility of renaming a river, though he ruled out the Hudson and Mississippi Rivers. "I love Mississippi. We won that state by so much," he said, as reported by TIME.

The President has the authority to direct U.S. geographic naming authorities to adopt new names for federal use, but other countries and private companies aren't required to comply. However, some mapping services have previously changed names in accordance with Trump's orders.

Trump's renaming suggestions have sparked diplomatic tensions, particularly with Mexico, and have been met with mixed reactions. At the rally, Trump remarked, "I could say the stupidest things and you'd clap," highlighting the support he receives at such events, according to The Washington Post.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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