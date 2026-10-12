Trump To Rally In Ohio With Sen. Husted

President Donald Trump will rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on Monday (October 12) as he campaigns for Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. The event at the Covelli Centre aims to boost support for U.S. Sen. Jon Husted, who is in a close race against former Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown. The rally's schedule has been adjusted, with doors opening at 3:30 p.m., and Trump's remarks set for 7 p.m., according to the Tribune Chronicle.

Youngstown, a former Democratic stronghold, has become a key battleground. The county shifted from supporting Democrats to giving Trump a 10-point win in 2024, as reported by Cleveland.com. Republicans are focusing on ensuring strong voter turnout, with strategist Mike Gonidakis emphasizing the importance of mobilizing the MAGA base.

Protests are expected outside the arena, reflecting the polarized political climate. Free tickets for the rally are available online, with a limit of four per request.

Trump's visit is part of a broader campaign effort, with plans to travel to Alaska after Ohio to support Sen. Dan Sullivan's reelection bid, according to Gray DC. Vice President JD Vance will campaign in Texas for Republican candidates.