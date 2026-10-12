Two Found Dead after Idaho-Bound Plane Goes Missing

Two people have been found dead after a plane bound for Grangeville, Idaho, went missing and was later located in Aeneas Valley near Tonasket, Washington, according to a release from the Washington State Department of Transportation. The discovery was made on Sunday, when search and rescue teams found the aircraft wreckage along with the deceased pilot and passenger.

The search began after the plane failed to arrive at its destination in Idaho. According to the department’s release, crews located the downed aircraft in a remote area, confirming there were no survivors. The identities of the victims have not yet been released pending notification of their families.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are expected to conduct a thorough review of the incident, as is standard procedure in such cases. Search efforts were assisted by local authorities and specialized rescue teams, who worked through challenging terrain to find the wreckage.

Authorities have not yet provided details about what may have caused crash, and further updates are expected as the investigation continues.