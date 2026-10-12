Ultramarathon Runners Rescued After Heavy Rain Strands 70

Seventy runners and volunteers were evacuated from the Moab 240 ultramarathon course in Utah on Sunday (October 11) after heavy rain stranded them overnight in rugged terrain, according to San Juan County officials. The incident unfolded when a strong storm made it unsafe for participants to leave certain areas of the race, prompting a coordinated rescue effort between local authorities and race organizers.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office stated that all individuals were safely located and transported out of the affected zones, with no serious injuries reported. Such extreme weather incidents can quickly turn dangerous for endurance events held in remote mountain regions. The Moab 240, known for its difficult course, was interrupted when sudden rain created hazardous conditions, echoing previous ultramarathons where snow or other severe weather led to similar emergencies.

The sheriff’s office emphasized the importance of preparedness and praised the collaboration among search and rescue teams, event staff, and first responders. "The rapid and collaborative response resulted in minimal injuries and all runners returning home safely today," said Sheriff Kelly Sparks.

Race organizers suspended the event as soon as it became clear that the weather posed a serious threat. Rescuers worked for several hours to reach all those stranded. Most of the runners were able to leave on their own, while others needed help due to fatigue or mild hypothermia.