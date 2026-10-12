Watch: Engelbert Humperdinck Reveals Dark Side Of Early Career

Engelbert Humperdinck revealed that he faced unwanted advances from talent agents while trying to launch his music career in the 1950s.

The music icon, 90, opened up during a recent episode of The Engelbert Humperdinck Show, recalling how some agents appeared more interested in pursuing personal relationships than helping him professionally.

“Every agent I went to was the same thing — except I did find one guy that helped me out,” Humperdinck admitted. Watch the clip here.

The singer said he avoided the advances but still “went through hell” while trying to break into the industry. He eventually found support from Sydney Myers, who helped him navigate the early stages of his career and welcomed him into his London home.

The legendary musician recalled that Myers and his wife took him under their wing for about six months, helping him with everything from accommodations to personal grooming as he pursued opportunities in music.

Back in August, Humperdinck released his latest LP, Faithfully, a rock album.

Watch the interview below.