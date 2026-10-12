Watch: Grimes Opens Up About Keeping Elon Musk Out Of Her New Album

By Will Mendelson

October 12, 2026

2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Grimes made it clear that her next album isn’t about her famous ex, Elon Musk.

The musician recently opened up about her upcoming project, Psy Opera, during an appearance on the Proto Pop podcast, revealing that she intentionally avoided making the music about her past relationship with the billionaire.

“I really didn’t want to write... I just didn’t want any of this to be about Elon,” Grimes admitted.

The AI-inspired album is planned as a two-part release, though neither installment has an official release date. Grimes said the first part explores artificial intelligence, technology and how AI can serve as a mirror for humanity, while the second installment will be more personal.

“I sort of wish I had a bit more of the emotions on this side and a bit more computer on the other side,” she said of the project.

Earlier this year, the "Genesis" singer opened up about utilizing AI in her music production, revealing that one of the new tracks, "DeepSeek," features lyrics written by the Chinese open-source AI model of the same name.

Psy Opera follows Grimes' 2020 album, Miss Anthropocene.

Watch the interview below.

Grimes
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