Why Kelly Osbourne Wants Her Son To Have A 'Different Childhood' To Her Own

By Sarah Tate

October 12, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne wants to give her son the childhood she didn't have.

In a new interview with The Sun, published on Sunday (October 11), Kelly, 41, explained why she left Los Angeles to move back to the United Kingdom, a move sparked in part by her desire to raise her 3-year-old son Sidney, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Sid Wilson, in her home country and away from the world she grew up in, per People.

"I want my son to have a different childhood to mine," she said.

As the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, Kelly shot to fame when she was younger after starring in her family's reality show The Osbournes when she was a teenager. While she initially enjoyed living in that world with her son, like traveling as a family with Wilson's band SlipKnot, she soon realized she wanted her son to have a different life.

"At first, when he was younger, and we were on the road a lot, I was like, 'This is great. He gets to grow up just like me.' And then I thought, 'No, this actually isn't healthy for him, and this is exposing him to too much. I've got to get him home.'"

Kelly added that moving back across the pond to raise her child was always the plan, and she feels more like herself since returning home.

"We always said that if we ever have a child, he's going to be raised in England," she said. "When I moved back to the U.K., I finally felt like me again."

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