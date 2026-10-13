50 Cent Shares Shocking Update About Eminem Collaboration For 'Street Fighter' Soundtrack

It looks like 50 Cent and Eminem won't collaborate for the Street Fighter soundtrack because Em is too focused on his own project.



Fif let the cat out of the bag while speaking to the press on the red carpet for the premiere of Street Fighter at the TCL Chinese IMAX Theatre in Hollywood on Monday, October 12. When asked if Eminem was on the soundtrack, Fif revealed that Em dropped out of the collaboration to focus on his own album.



"He put a couple of pieces together for it and decided, because he got closer to his album, he kinda fell back on that because he's preparing the presentation for his next album.