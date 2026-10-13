50 Cent Shares Shocking Update About Eminem Collaboration For 'Street Fighter' Soundtrack

By Tony M. Centeno

October 13, 2026

50 Cent & Eminem
Photo: Getty Images

It looks like 50 Cent and Eminem won't collaborate for the Street Fighter soundtrack because Em is too focused on his own project.

Fif let the cat out of the bag while speaking to the press on the red carpet for the premiere of Street Fighter at the TCL Chinese IMAX Theatre in Hollywood on Monday, October 12. When asked if Eminem was on the soundtrack, Fif revealed that Em dropped out of the collaboration to focus on his own album.

"He put a couple of pieces together for it and decided, because he got closer to his album, he kinda fell back on that because he's preparing the presentation for his next album.

50 Cent first revealed the collaboration between himself, Em, and the late 2Pac over the summer. During his appearance on "Today," the seasoned rapper described the track as the film's theme song and confirmed that 'Pac's estate "loves it."

“We worked on it, and got it right,” Fif said after emphasizing that no AI was involved in making the song.

It's been two years since Eminem dropped his 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). The project includes 19 tracks (23 for the Expanded Mourner's Edition) featuring collaborations with JID, Ez Mil, Skylar Grey, BabyTron, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Westside Boogie, Grip, Jelly Roll, and more. A year later, he followed up with the soundtrack to his documentary STANS. The soundtrack features music that inspired the film, along with a previously unreleased track, "Everybody's Looking at Me." As of this report, Eminem has not revealed anything about his 13th studio album.

50 CentEminem
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