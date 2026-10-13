Aaron Paul Pays Tribute To Late 'Breaking Bad' Costar RJ Mitte

Aaron Paul is honoring his Breaking Bad costar RJ Mitte after the actor's death.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday (October 12), Paul mourned his friend Mitte, who reportedly died by suicide on Monday at 34 years old. The pair starred as Jesse Pinkman and Walter "Flynn" White Jr. throughout Breaking Bad's five-season run. Paul also offered words of encouragement and strength for others facing similar personal struggles.

"I am heartbroken over this news. RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed," he said. "And to whoever happens to be reading this, please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that."

Bryan Cranston, who played Mitte's onscreen father Walter White on Breaking Bad, also shared a heartbreaking tribute to the late actor, admitting he felt "in deep despair" as he reflected on the years spent alongside Mitte on the hit series.

Mitte's reps confirmed the actor's death on Monday (October 12) and remembered him for not just his work on screen but his efforts behind the scenes as a disability rights activist. He has been open about his experiences living with cerebral palsy, which was also reflected in his character on Breaking Bad.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte," his rep said in a statement, per Variety. "Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion."

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, there is help. Contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 24/7 by dialing "988," visit the website at 988lifeline.org or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting "HOME" to 741741.