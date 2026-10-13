All 32 NHL Teams In Action For "Frozen Frenzy"

By iHeartRadio

October 13, 2026

Ottawa Senators v New Jersey Devils
Photo: Andrew Mordzynski / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The NHL's annual "Frozen Frenzy" will see all 32 teams take the ice tonight, offering fans a full slate of hockey action. The games kick off at 6 p.m. Eastern with the Detroit Red Wings hosting the New Jersey Devils. Following this, 12 more contests will start in 15-minute increments, culminating in the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the Utah Mammoth in Salt Lake City at 9 p.m. Eastern. The night will conclude with three West Coast games, with the last puck dropping at 11 p.m. Eastern.

ESPN will provide extensive coverage with a five-hour whiparound show, ensuring fans don't miss any of the action.

The "Frozen Frenzy" is part of the 2025-26 NHL season, which is now in its fourth week. This event is designed to give fans a March Madness-style experience with continuous hockey action throughout the evening. NHL.com highlights the excitement of past "Frozen Frenzy" events, showcasing numerous goals and thrilling moments.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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