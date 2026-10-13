Americans Expected To Spend $13.5B On Halloween

Americans are projected to spend $13.5 billion on Halloween this year, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF). This marks an increase of $400 million from last year's record of $13.1 billion. About 74% of consumers plan to celebrate Halloween, engaging in activities like handing out candy, carving pumpkins, and dressing up in costumes.

The NRF's annual survey, conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics, highlights that consumers are spending an average of $115.14 per person, similar to last year's $114.45. Allison Zeller, NRF Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights, noted that while Halloween remains a spending priority, consumers are approaching the season with affordability in mind. "Consumers continue to make Halloween a spending priority, but they are also approaching the season with affordability in mind," Zeller said.

The survey also shows that 49% of consumers began shopping for Halloween in September or earlier, a trend that has grown over the past decade. Many shoppers are motivated by early promotions and the desire to spread out their budgets. Discount stores are the top destination for Halloween purchases, followed by specialty Halloween stores and online platforms.

Candy is the most popular purchase, with 96% of consumers planning to buy sweets, accounting for $4.1 billion in spending. Decorations and costumes follow closely, with spending expected to reach $4.3 billion and $4.4 billion, respectively. Greeting cards have seen an increase in popularity, with spending expected to total $0.8 billion.

AI platforms are playing a significant role in Halloween shopping this year, with nearly half of consumers using them for brainstorming and product research. "AI is becoming an increasingly common part of the consumer shopping journey," said Phil Rist, Prosper Executive Vice President of Strategy.

The NRF survey, conducted from September 1 to 9, included responses from 7,889 consumers and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.1 percentage points. For more details on consumer behavior and spending trends, visit the NRF website.