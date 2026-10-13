Apple Debuts HomeView Smart Hub And Upgraded Apple TV 4K

Apple has officially entered the smart home hub market with the debut of HomeView, a central smart home device unveiled at its Cupertino, California, headquarters on Tuesday (October 13). The new HomeView features a seven-inch display, built-in camera for FaceTime calls, and advanced Siri AI integration, allowing users to control connected devices, monitor security cameras, manage calendars, and more. HomeView can be mounted on a wall or placed on a table, with two versions available—one with a half-dome base and another designed for magnetic wall attachment, according to reporting from Yahoo Tech.

The announcement, made at Apple’s 'Welcome Home' event, also included an upgraded Apple TV 4K. The new Apple TV 4K comes with a redesigned Siri Remote that emits a sound when lost, making it easier to find. Both HomeView and Apple TV 4K are priced at $299 and will be available starting November 13. The HomePod mini 2, another refreshed product, launches earlier on October 30. These new devices are part of a larger push by Apple to strengthen its presence in the smart home space, where it has lagged behind competitors such as Amazon and Google, according to AppleInsider and analysis from Digital Trends.

Siri AI plays a central role in the new lineup, with Apple promising a more conversational and responsive assistant experience across its devices. HomeView serves as a control center for an expanded collection of smart home accessories, including new cameras, locks, thermostats, and sensors developed in partnership with LG Electronics and Schneider Electric. While these accessories were also revealed, they are not yet available for sale.

Apple retail stores are being updated to showcase these new smart home products, with dedicated spaces planned for HomeView and the broader Home Collection. The effort marks Apple’s most significant move into home automation to date, aiming to catch up with rivals and offer users a more integrated home experience.

Looking ahead, Apple is expected to continue expanding its smart home offerings, with rumors of additional hardware and software updates in the coming year.