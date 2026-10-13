Back-To-Back Earthquakes Rattle Mid-Atlantic Ridge, Experts Warn Of Risks

Two significant earthquakes struck along the Mid-Atlantic Ridge in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday (October 13), raising concerns among experts about the possibility of a seismic "chain reaction." The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that a magnitude 6.7 quake at 1:44 a.m. ET between Africa and South America. A few hours later, at 8:23 a.m., a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck about 50 miles south along the same underwater fault line.

The Mid-Atlantic Ridge is a seafloor fault where the ocean floor slowly pulls apart, making it prone to such seismic activity. According to the USGS, these quakes originated at a shallow depth of about six miles, increasing their potential impact on the area.

While there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries due to the remote location, seismic experts warn that the close timing and proximity of these strong quakes could indicate a greater risk of additional tremors.

Geophysicist Stefan Burns called the earthquakes a "historic doublet sequence on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge" and warned of "an even bigger M7.5+ earthquake strikes elsewhere around the world," within the next few days.

"If there is going to be fallout close to land, it would be like something big happening in North America," Burns told The Daily Mail.