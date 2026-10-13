Bhad Bhabie Gets Trolled By 2 Streamers After Boyfriend’s Car Crash
By Tony M. Centeno
October 13, 2026
Bhad Bhabie is sharing her side of the story after she was caught on a livestream as police investigated a car accident her fiancé, Le Vaughn, was allegedly involved in.
The social media star was on the side of the road with Le Vaughn as they spoke to police on Monday, October 12, when she was captured on SJC and LordHito's livestream. While going back to her car, one of the streamers tried to crack a joke inspired by her infamous catchphrase, "Catch me outside." Bhad Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli, didn't take the joke very well and got into a verbal spat with the streamers.
Bhad Bhabie crashes out and gets into a verbal altercation with live streamers SJC and LordHito!— Rex Colt (@RexColtClips) October 12, 2026
The 'Catch me outside girl' loses it after being trolled by 2 streamers at the scene of her man's car crash! pic.twitter.com/QBAdxyQ4pZ
One of the streamers, who claimed to be the son of actor Jim Carrey, shot back and called Bregoli "poor." While Bhad Bhabie argued with the streamers, Le Vaughn was with police, who believed he was under the influence. In other videos posted to social media, you can see him struggling to conduct a field sobriety test before he was ultimately arrested. In a statement she shared to X, Bhad Bhabie confirmed that she wasn't in the car with Le Vaughn when the accident happened and maintained that he failed the test because he bumped his head during the accident.
"STOP WITH THE FAKE NEWS," Bhad Bhabie wrote in an X post after the clip went viral. "I was not in the car during the accident I pulled up to the scene after it happened then streamers came to stream the accident, not knowing that a celebrity was involved and once they realize it was me when I got out of the car to go up to my fiancé, they started rage beating me, and I gave them the show they were looking for."
See Bhad Bhabie's full statement below.
STOP WITH THE FAKE NEWS— Bhad Bhabie (@BhadBhabie) October 12, 2026
My fiancé was in a car accident and ended up getting arrested because he hit his head and was slurring his speech and they thought that he was under the influence. I was not in the car during the accident I pulled up to the scene after it happened then…