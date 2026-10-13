Bhad Bhabie Gets Trolled By 2 Streamers After Boyfriend’s Car Crash

One of the streamers, who claimed to be the son of actor Jim Carrey, shot back and called Bregoli "poor." While Bhad Bhabie argued with the streamers, Le Vaughn was with police, who believed he was under the influence. In other videos posted to social media, you can see him struggling to conduct a field sobriety test before he was ultimately arrested. In a statement she shared to X, Bhad Bhabie confirmed that she wasn't in the car with Le Vaughn when the accident happened and maintained that he failed the test because he bumped his head during the accident.



"STOP WITH THE FAKE NEWS," Bhad Bhabie wrote in an X post after the clip went viral. "I was not in the car during the accident I pulled up to the scene after it happened then streamers came to stream the accident, not knowing that a celebrity was involved and once they realize it was me when I got out of the car to go up to my fiancé, they started rage beating me, and I gave them the show they were looking for."



See Bhad Bhabie's full statement below.