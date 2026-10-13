Bryan Cranston Mourns "Breaking Bad" Son RJ Mitte's Death

Bryan Cranston is mourning the loss of his on-screen son, RJ Mitte, who died by suicide at the age of 34 on Monday. Mitte, known for his role as Walter White Jr. in the Emmy-winning series 'Breaking Bad,' was an advocate for disability rights, drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy.

In an emotional Instagram post, Cranston expressed his deep sorrow, saying it is "especially devastating to hear that he took his own life." He shared that they had tried to arrange a lunch a few weeks ago and concluded his message with, "I'll miss you, son."

Mitte's death was announced by his representatives, and his passing has prompted tributes from his co-stars. Dean Norris, who played Mitte's uncle Hank Schrader on 'Breaking Bad,' described Mitte as "a sweetheart of a young man" and expressed his heartbreak over the news. Aaron Paul, who portrayed Jesse Pinkman, also shared his grief, stating, "I am at a loss. I am heartbroken over this news."

Mitte began his career with minor roles in sitcoms like 'Everybody Hates Chris' and 'Hannah Montana' before gaining fame in 'Breaking Bad.' He continued to work in television with roles in 'Switched At Birth,' 'Vegas,' 'Now Apocalypse,' and 'Chance,' and appeared in films such as 'Time Share' and 'Dixieland.'

Beyond acting, Mitte was an ambassador for organizations like United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's, and he served as president of the Mitte Foundation, which provides grants and scholarships. He was also involved in fashion and media, walking the catwalk for Vivienne Westwood and presenting part of Channel 4's coverage of the 2016 Rio Summer Paralympics.

Mitte's advocacy and contributions to disability awareness were significant, and his passing leaves a profound impact on those who knew him. Anyone who needs support can call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at any time.