Cornell Lawsuit Defendant Requests Gag Order Amid Renewed Scrutiny

A former Cornell University student named in a high-profile civil lawsuit is seeking a gag order to limit public statements about the case, as renewed attention continues to surround the allegations. On Monday (October 13), lawyers for Diego Sarabia asked a New York judge to impose "narrowly tailored restrictions" preventing parties involved in the lawsuit from commenting on the allegations outside of court.

The lawsuit, filed by a former Cornell student identified as Jane Doe, alleges she was sexually assaulted at the Chi Phi fraternity house in October 2024. Diego Sarabia is one of seven men named as defendants, along with Cornell University and organizations connected to the fraternity. The allegations remain unresolved and are being examined in both a civil lawsuit and a reopened criminal investigation.

Renewed attention to the case began in September, when the lawsuit became public and Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced that prosecutors would reopen the earlier criminal investigation. The district attorney said new evidence and differences between the initial police report and the civil complaint led to the review, with plans to present the case to a grand jury. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has since appointed Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor for the investigation.

Public interest in the case has been fueled by social media discussion, including statements from actress Florence Pugh, who called for more open conversations about sexual violence and accountability. The heightened publicity is a key reason cited by Sarabia’s attorneys for requesting the gag order, as they argue it risks influencing potential jurors and jeopardizing the fairness of the proceedings.

Cornell University has stated it responded to the reported incident by conducting its own investigation and imposing sanctions, including expulsion for two students and barring the Xi chapter of Chi Phi from campus. The university maintains that privacy laws prevent it from sharing specific disciplinary details.

Recent developments have included a petition to remove Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor and a judge ordering certain documents sealed after a privacy incident, as reported by Faithful Prayer. As the legal process unfolds, both the civil lawsuit and the criminal investigation continue separately, with future court actions expected to clarify the facts and potential consequences for those involved.